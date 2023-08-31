Two New Shows Open at Gleason Fine Art August 31, 2023 at 11:35 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Roger Dale Brown: Around Town’ Opens at GleasonWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonNew Shows by Anthony and Curry at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!