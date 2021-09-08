Upcoming Art Auction at Waldoboro Public Library September 8, 2021 at 4:07 pm Waldoboro Public LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionWaldoboro Library Calls for ArtistsWaldoboro Library Issues Call for ArtistsCalling All Artists – Juried Auction Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!