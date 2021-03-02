VentiCordi Chamber Music to Livestream from Lincoln Theater March 2, 2021 at 9:45 am Lincoln TheaterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Theater Offers Holiday Fun in DecemberDaPonte to Present ‘Summer Goulash’ ConcertsGordon Bok to Perform at Lincoln TheaterHaitian Youth Choir Coming to NewcastleDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!