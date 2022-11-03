Veterans Weekend Organ Concert with Sean Fleming Submitted article November 3, 2022 at 12:07 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFleming in Veterans Day Organ ConcertMaine Friends of Music ConcertSean Fleming Benefit Organ Concert at St. Andrew’sHearts Ever Young Swings Into ActionSinging Opportunities with Blanchard-Fleming Duo Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!