Violinist Sean Lee to Perform Paganini Solo at Salt Bay Chamberfest Benefit Concert Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 1:54 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSalt Bay Chamberfest Music VideosChamberfest Music Videos Pair Lincoln County Views with Cello MusicFamed Violinist Jennifer Koh to Play Bach at Chamberfest Benefit ConcertSalt Bay Chamberfest’s Music Festival to Blend Sight and SoundHalcyon in Concert at Broad Bay Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!