Waldo Theatre Gallery ‘Small Works Show’ Dec. 18-19 December 8, 2021 at 10:33 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Creatures of Maine’ Exhibition Opens July 7Pears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition‘Rock ‘n’ Wave’ Art Show Opening ReceptionOpening Reception for ‘The Boat Show’Opening Reception for ‘Boat Show’ is July 7 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!