Waldo Theatre Meets Grant Challenge February 16, 2021 at 8:47 am The Waldo TheatreYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldo Grant Nears DeadlineWaldo Theatre Gifts Memberships to Medomak GraduatesFirst National Bank Supports The WaldoWaldo Theatre Awarded Two Foundation GrantsWaldo Theatre Awarded $20,000 Grant, Matching Grant Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!