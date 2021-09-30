Waldo Theatre to Host Maine Fall Fiddle Fest September 30, 2021 at 8:20 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFamily Concert on Dec. 8 to Benefit Waldo TheatreFamily Concert to Benefit Waldo TheatreWaldo Theatre Supporters Gather at Brewery‘Raising the Roof’ Theater Benefit at Tops’l FarmSummer Events to Benefit Waldo Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!