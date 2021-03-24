Waldo Theatre Welcomes New Board Members March 24, 2021 at 8:53 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWaldo Theatre, MVHS Present Bicentennial Screening of ‘Carousel’PWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondWaldo, Odd Alewives to Participate in Art Walk‘Life and Legacy of Frances Perkins’ to Screen Aug. 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!