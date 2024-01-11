Waldoboro Public Library Artist of the Month January 11, 2024 at 3:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Photographer Featured in Washington ShowAnimal Photography Slideshow Presentation Oct. 24Greatorex Featured in Library ExhibitThere’s No Photography Like Snow PhotographyPhotographer Ardy Greatorex at Saltwater Artists Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!