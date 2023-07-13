‘Waterways’ at the Y Opens July 17 July 13, 2023 at 10:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Artist Group Seeks MembersPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWhitefield Resident Joins Maine Arts Commission Teaching Artist RosterFiddle and Accordion Duo to Perform in Round Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!