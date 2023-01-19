Whitefield Artist’s Paintings Still Missing Years After Gallery Closure January 19, 2023 at 10:52 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Democracy and Its Discontents’ Art Reception at Hurricane GalleryHurricane Gallery Calls For Art in All MediumsCall for Art at HurricaneCall to Artists from Hurricane GalleryAmid Chaos, Sanity Show at Hurricane Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!