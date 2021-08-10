Will Dailey Brings Indie-Rock Concert to Waldo Theatre Aug.19 August 10, 2021 at 4:46 pm The Waldo TheatreYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonReview: Oshima Brothers, Adam Ezra Group Let Their Hair Down in Benefit for WaldoAt the LincolnAcclaimed Irish Musician Sharon Shannon at Opera HouseGrammy-Winning Asleep at the Wheel at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!