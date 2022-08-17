Wiscasset Bay Gallery Exhibition Opening Aug. 25 Submitted article August 17, 2022 at 11:05 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWiscasset Bay Gallery Exhibition OpeningPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ Part of Wiscasset Art Walk‘Henry Isaacs: Near and Far’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!