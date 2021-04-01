Wiscasset Woodworker Creates Artisan Kitchenware April 1, 2021 at 8:39 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb OKs Watershed Center Project‘Our Salvation’: Alumni Reflect on Edgecomb Boarding SchoolLady Lamb Brings Outdoor Concert Series to Lincoln CountyMusic by Jud Caswell at Lincoln HomeJud Caswell to Perform at Lincoln Home Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!