Women of Soul at The Waldo Theatre Aug. 12 August 3, 2023 at 10:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOld School Soul Revue with Pat Colwell and His Soul SensationsJoan Osborne Hits Opera House Stage July 8Yale Alley Cats to Perform at St. Andrews VillageThis Week at Harbor Theater‘Rear Window’ at Waldo Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!