‘Wyeth’ at The Waldo Aug. 10 August 3, 2023 at 9:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperArt Foundation Announces Juror for ARTinMEThe Waldo Presents Maine Artist Film Series in July and AugustWhat’s at The Waldo?Oshima Brothers Film, ‘Dark Nights Golden Days,’ at The Waldo March 24 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!