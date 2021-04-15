‘Zoom with Vose’ to Host Songwriter April 15, 2021 at 10:44 am Vose LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperPeppino D’Agostino in Concert at Opera HouseBrazilian Guitar Quartet Coming to Opera HouseLast Skidompha Summer Appearance of Novel JazzSalt Bay Chamberfest to Celebrate Troubadours, Tangos Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!