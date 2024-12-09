The Maine State Police have identified the deceased male found in found near Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb on Tuesday, Dec. 3 as 34-year-old William Nathaniel Robinson of Austinville, Va.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has determined Robinson died due to a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide, according to a Monday, Dec. 9 press release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A hunter discovered Robinson near the preserve the morning Dec. 3, according to Moss.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called to the preserve on Old County Road in Edgecomb, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Detectives from the Maine State Police’s major crimes unit also responded to the scene.

According to Moss, Robinson had been recently staying at a home in Edgecomb recently. There is no known danger to the public at this time. The investigation continues and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

