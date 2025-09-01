Coast Guard Recovers Remains of Massachusetts Man in Bremen Waters

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a Massachusetts man whose body was recovered by the U.S Coast Guard near Long Island Ledges in Bremen Sunday, Aug. 31.

According to a Marine Patrol press release, friends of Mark Metzger, 74, of Waltham, Mass., reported him missing around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday after they had not seen him aboard his 19-foot sailboat. The boat was anchored on the western side of Long Island in Bremen.

Good Samaritans ultimately located Metzger around 1:30 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Marine Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Forest Service, and local emergency responders all participated in the search.

Metzger’s body was transported to shore by the Coast Guard and released to a local funeral home. According to the Maine Marine Patrol, his body will be transferred to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for examination.

