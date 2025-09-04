Drug Investigation Results in Three Arrests in Edgecomb

Two Edgecomb residents and a Massachusetts man are in custody on drug charges following a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Edgecomb.

According to a press release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, John Andretta Jr., 36 and Jeanna Gustafson, 42, both of Edgecomb, and Wyatt Cannady, 21 of Dorchester, Mass. were arrested as the result of several undercover buys of drugs at a residence shared by Andretta and Gustafson at 8 Wawenock Road.

Following a month-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Coast Drug Task Force, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, MDEA agents obtained a search warrant for the Edgecomb home, according to Moss.

The search warrant was executed Wednesday afternoon with the aid of the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the search, agents seized $17,000 in suspected drug proceeds and 68 grams of cocaine base. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $6,800.

Andretta is charged with aggravated trafficking schedule “W” drugs class A. Gustafson and Cannady are charged with trafficking schedule “W” drugs class B.

Andretta’s bail was set at $30,000 cash and he is also being held for a probation violation. Cannady’s bail was set at $20,000 cash and Gustafson’s bail was set at $10,000 cash. All three are being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset awaiting their initial court appearance.

