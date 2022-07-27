Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Fatality Reported in Southport Crash

at

At press time Wednesday, July 27, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Southport.

According to an LCSO press release, the Lincoln County Communications Center was notified of the crash on the Cross Road at 12:37 a.m. It was reported the motor vehicle had left the roadway, struck a tree, and was fully engulfed in flames.

LCSO deputies responded to the scene along with Southport Fire Department and Boothbay Region Ambulance. The vehicle and nearby trees were burning but the fire department was able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased at the scene. At press time, the identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending further investigation.

It appears speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the LCSO. The crash is being reconstructed by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO advises anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this event can use the LCSO tip line anonymously by texting the keyword LTIP and the information to 847411.

Any persons with knowledge of this incident may also contact Deputy Caleb Poirier or Sergeant Matthew Day at 882-7332.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^