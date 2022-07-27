Fatality Reported in Southport Crash

At press time Wednesday, July 27, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Southport.

According to an LCSO press release, the Lincoln County Communications Center was notified of the crash on the Cross Road at 12:37 a.m. It was reported the motor vehicle had left the roadway, struck a tree, and was fully engulfed in flames.

LCSO deputies responded to the scene along with Southport Fire Department and Boothbay Region Ambulance. The vehicle and nearby trees were burning but the fire department was able to contain and extinguish the fire.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased at the scene. At press time, the identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending further investigation.

It appears speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the LCSO. The crash is being reconstructed by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO advises anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this event can use the LCSO tip line anonymously by texting the keyword LTIP and the information to 847411.

Any persons with knowledge of this incident may also contact Deputy Caleb Poirier or Sergeant Matthew Day at 882-7332.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

