Guilty Verdict in Edgecomb Child Murder Trial

Tyler Witham-Jordan has been found guilty of depraved indifference murder in the December 2022 death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan, of Edgecomb.

The nine-day trial at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court ended Tuesday, March 3 as a jury of eight men and four women delivered their verdict after less than a day of deliberation.

They were handed the case at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 and returned the verdict at 10 a.m. on March 3.

Immediately after the verdict Faith Lewis, Makinzlee’s mother, said she was happy “the truth came out.”

“They got the right one,” she said.

As previously reported in The Lincoln County News, emergency medical services were first called to the home Makinzlee shared with her mother Lewis, two half-siblings, and Witham-Jordan off Route 1 in Edgecomb after the 3-year-old was discovered unresponsive in her bed before 7:37 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. After determining that the child was deceased, her body was transported to MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

An autopsy the following day identified extensive bruising on the girl’s body, abrasions on her face, and internal bleeding in her skull and abdomen. Maine Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Liam Funte determined the cause of death was “homicide caused by nonaccidental blunt force trauma.”

Witham-Jordan was arrested in connection with Makinzlee’s death in October 2023.

The sentencing has not been scheduled.

