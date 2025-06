Medomak Valley Softball defeated the top seed and previously undefeated York by a score of 5 to 0 on Tuesday, June 17 to advance to the State Class B Championship game. The game will be held Saturday, June 21 at the University of Maine, Orono at 4:00 p.m.

Sidney Nichols pitched a one-hit shutout over the Wildcats who averaged double-digit run totals this season. The Panthers smashed eight hits in their win.

