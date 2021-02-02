Aboca Launches Beaded! Creativity Challenge February 2, 2021 at 1:38 pm Maia ZewertYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingABOCA Beads Under New Ownership in DamariscottaEarly Bird Invites Shoppers to Support LocalAbenaki Artist to Teach Beading at DRADamariscotta Chamber Celebrates ABOCA’s New Owner with Ribbon-Cutting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!