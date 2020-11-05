At Renys, Early Bird Will Be Business As Usual November 5, 2020 at 8:42 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb’s Pyro City to StayDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingMain Street Grocery Cuts Ribbon at Grand OpeningWoodsong Market and Cafe Opens in EdgecombY-Knot to Close Permanently Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!