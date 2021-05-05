Bangor Savings Bank Recognized for Customer Satisfaction May 5, 2021 at 4:13 pm Bangor Savings BankYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBangor Savings Best in New England for Customer SatisfactionRecord Growth, High Customer Satisfaction at Bangor Savings BankRegulators Approve Merger of Bangor Savings, DB&TVoting Open for Bangor Savings Bank Foundation GrantsBangor Savings Bank Completes Acquisition of DB&T Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!