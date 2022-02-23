Bath Savings Donates to Chamber Campaign February 23, 2022 at 5:00 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal Women’s Connection Donates to Chamber CampaignDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingMeet the Damariscotta Chamber Board on LCTVChamber Welcomes Two Businesses to Twin VillagesFirst National Bank Supports Damariscotta Chamber Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!