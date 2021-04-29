Camden National Bank Announces Promotion April 29, 2021 at 9:09 am Camden National BankYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Names Gogan to Treasury Management TeamCamden National Bank Introduces TreasuryLinkCamden National Bank Receives Lender at Work for Maine AwardCamden National Bank Announces Safety Measures to Limit COVID-19 SpreadCamden National Announces Support in Response to COVID-19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!