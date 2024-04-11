Camden National Bank Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer April 11, 2024 at 12:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Bank Announces Recent PromotionCamden National Bank Named Best Places to Work in Maine ListForbes Names Camden National Bank One Of World’s Best Banks For Third YearCamden National Named One of ‘World’s Best Banks’Camden National Corp. Has Increase in Second-Quarter Net Income Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!