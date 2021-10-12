Camden National Bank Receives ‘Outstanding’ Rating 18 Years in a Row October 12, 2021 at 2:29 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Announces Support in Response to COVID-19Camden National introduces BusinessTouch Online Loan ApplicationCamden National Bank Named 2020 Customer Experience LeaderCamden National Reports Increase in First Quarter EarningsCamden National Bank Receives Lender at Work for Maine Award Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!