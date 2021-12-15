Camden National Corp. Announces Appointment December 15, 2021 at 9:10 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Corp. Has Increase in Second-Quarter Net IncomeCamden National to Announce First-Quarter Financial ResultsCamden National Second Quarter Financial ResultsCamden National to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2016 Financial ResultsCamden National Reports Increase in First Quarter Earnings Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!