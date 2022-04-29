Camden National Named One of ‘World’s Best Banks’ April 29, 2022 at 12:14 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Bank Named 2020 Customer Experience LeaderCamden National Bank Named Customer Experience LeaderForbes Ranks Bangor Savings as No. 2 Bank in U.S.Bangor Savings Bank Makes ‘World’s Best’ List by ForbesCamden National Expands Customer Service Initiatives Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!