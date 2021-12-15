Camden National Names Chief Risk Officer December 15, 2021 at 9:14 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Bank Announces PromotionCamden National Corp. Announces AppointmentCamden National Expands Customer Service InitiativesCamden National Announces Support in Response to COVID-19Camden National Bank Accepting Award Nominations Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!