Chamber Welcomes New Businesses to Damariscotta Community October 20, 2021 at 4:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxCitizen Maine to Open Damariscotta StorefrontCitizen Maine Opens Storefront in Downtown DamariscottaHello Sailor TMH Clothing Brand Moves to NewcastleDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!