Colby & Gale Donates to ElderCare April 29, 2021 at 9:13 am Colby & Gale Inc.You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxColby & Gale Donates to New Hope for WomenOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysCLC YMCA Responds to Community Health Concerns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!