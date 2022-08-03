Cupacity Expands Decadent Brunch to Two Days August 3, 2022 at 4:02 pm Jackie RudyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAdventures in Sunday Brunch at CupacityTee Time Cafe Reopens at Wawenock, Serving Three Meals a DayNew Owner of Downtown Damariscotta Building to Open Coffee ShopCupacity Installs System to Manage Indoor AirFirst National Bank Supports Damariscotta Oyster Celebration Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!