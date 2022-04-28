Damariscotta Approves Grant Application for Cupacity April 28, 2022 at 4:11 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingWaldoboro to Pursue Grant for Quarry Hill PreserveGrants Available for Lincoln, Sagadahoc NonprofitsCollins, King Announce EDA Economic Development FundingDresden’s Codeweaving Inc. Gets MTI Techstart Grant Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!