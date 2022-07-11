Damariscotta Chamber Accepting Award Nominations Submitted article July 11, 2022 at 3:59 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Chamber Accepting Award NominationsDamariscotta Region Chamber Accepting NominationsChamber of Commerce Opens Nominations for Upcoming AwardsDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingNomination Deadline Approaching For Chamber Awards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!