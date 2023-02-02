Damariscotta McDonald’s Set to Open after Renovations in Early February February 2, 2023 at 12:57 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Redemption Center Opens in DamariscottaSusan Glasier Recognized by MobiusMidcoast FCU Announces New HireBangor Savings Bank to Host Business After Hours June 15Gift-Giving Campaign Continues Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!