Damariscotta Region Chamber Accepting Nominations July 29, 2021 at 1:43 pm Damariscotta Region Chamber of CommerceYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Looks AheadChamber of Commerce Opens Nominations for Upcoming AwardsNomination Deadline Approaching For Chamber AwardsDamariscotta Chamber Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!