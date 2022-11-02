Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Information Bureau Starts Work on New Headquarters November 2, 2022 at 3:47 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingDamariscotta Chamber to Acquire, Expand Information BureauBath Savings Donates to Chamber CampaignDamariscotta Region Chamber Presents AwardsDamariscotta Chamber Launches Campaign for New Headquarters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!