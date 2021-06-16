Damariscotta Sets Public Hearing for Jamaican Grocery Deck June 16, 2021 at 4:36 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Historic Commission Approves Deck for Jamaican GroceryNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxJamaican Grocery Opens in Downtown DamariscottaDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingDamariscotta Planning Board Visits Information Bureau Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!