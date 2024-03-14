Dow Furniture Continues to Warm Hearts and Homes March 14, 2024 at 11:03 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDow Furniture Joins the Fight Against Winter ChillLincoln County Furniture Retailers See Strong Summer SalesCommunity Energy Fund Awarded Funds from Rising TideDressing Down Benefits Community Energy FundCharacters of the County: Wil Dow Continues the Legacy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!