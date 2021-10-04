Dream First Community Update October 4, 2021 at 3:00 pm Dream First Community UpdateYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Bank Launches Dream First CommunitySoap Supports Veggies to TableFirst National Supports Veggies to TableColby & Gale Supports Veggies to TableDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!