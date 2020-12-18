Efforts to Boost Online Sales of Maine Seafood Take Off in 2020 December 18, 2020 at 8:48 am Bill Trotter, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCo-op to Donate 5 Percent of Sales to Non-GMO ProjectWaldoboro’s Delano Seafood to Open Food WagonNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxRising Tide Fish Market Fills Void for Fishermen, ShoppersLuke’s Lobster Forges Partnership to Operate Seafood Buying Station Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!