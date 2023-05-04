First Bancorp Elects Board Chair May 4, 2023 at 1:50 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Bank Welcomes New DirectorRecent Promotions Announced at First National BankFirst National to Purchase Bangor Savings BranchRecent Promotions Announced at First National BankFirst National Bank Announces New Appointment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!