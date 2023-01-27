First National Bank on ‘Chamber Chat’ Feb. 1 Submitted article January 27, 2023 at 11:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe First Bancorp Declares Third Quarter DividendFirst National Supports Twin Villages Foodbank FarmThe First Bancorp Declares Third Quarter DividendThe First Bancorp Declares First-Quarter DividendThe First Bancorp Declares Second-Quarter Dividend Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!