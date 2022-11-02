First National Bank Supports Back to School Gardens with ReTreeUS Submitted article November 2, 2022 at 4:07 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Hoop a Slam Dunk for 10 High School Athletic DepartmentsFirst National Bank Celebrates Back to School SpiritNature NotesBank Sponsorship Supports Water Quality, Nature EducationPromotions Announced at First National Bank Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!