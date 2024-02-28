First National Bank Supports Coastal Kids Preschool’s Inclusive Education February 28, 2024 at 4:41 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Bank Supports Coastal Maine Botanical GardensCoastal Kids Preschool Next ‘Chamber Chat’ GuestAllen Joins First National BankCoastal Kids Preschool to Host Business After Hours Feb. 14First National Bank Launches Dream First Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!